iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

LOOK: Here's The First Photos of The Actors Playing Pam Anderson & Tommy Lee

E00xMwbUYAE22jw-1280x720

Here it is, your first look at the actors playing Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. 

 

 

Seth Rogen’s also got a role in the upcoming Hulu miniseries, and showed off his new look.

 

 

No release date for this thing yet. More, from Variety:

 

The comedic series takes on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Along with Stan and James, the series also stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò. Rogen will play Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and sold the tape.

“Pam and Tommy” was ordered to series in December 2020. Neither Anderson nor Lee is involved with the series. It is written and executive produced by Robert Siegel and DV DeVincentis, who serve as co-showrunners. Rogen will also executive produce along with Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee for Point Grey. Dave Franco will executive produce with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug executive producing for Annapurna. Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers, and Sarah Gubbins will also executive produce. Craig Gillespie will direct and executive produce.

It’s also worth noting that Tommy and Pam aren’t involved with this project, much like how Mike Tyson isn’t involved in the series Hulu is making about him, which he doesn’t seem to be a fan of

via GIPHY

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!