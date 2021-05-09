LOOK: Here's The First Photos of The Actors Playing Pam Anderson & Tommy Lee

Here it is, your first look at the actors playing Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson.

📸 Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s ‘Pam & Tommy’ 🍿



Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman will also star in the miniseries.



(via @hulu) pic.twitter.com/cyRLYo0F5j — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) May 7, 2021

Seth Rogen’s also got a role in the upcoming Hulu miniseries, and showed off his new look.

My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am. #PamandTommy pic.twitter.com/r8YWh1eBuJ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 7, 2021

No release date for this thing yet. More, from Variety:

The comedic series takes on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Along with Stan and James, the series also stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò. Rogen will play Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and sold the tape. “Pam and Tommy” was ordered to series in December 2020. Neither Anderson nor Lee is involved with the series. It is written and executive produced by Robert Siegel and DV DeVincentis, who serve as co-showrunners. Rogen will also executive produce along with Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee for Point Grey. Dave Franco will executive produce with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug executive producing for Annapurna. Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers, and Sarah Gubbins will also executive produce. Craig Gillespie will direct and executive produce.

It’s also worth noting that Tommy and Pam aren’t involved with this project, much like how Mike Tyson isn’t involved in the series Hulu is making about him, which he doesn’t seem to be a fan of.

