LOOK: Here's The Four High Flyers Headed To This Year's Slam Dunk Contest!

FKiYl8pXIAAd9qf

This year’s NBA Dunk Contest participants are in, and this should be fun.

 

 

How fun?

Well, Jaleen Green likes to throw down.

Cole Anthony is having a big year in Orlando, and has been wrecking dunk contests since high school.

Juan Toscano is having a banger of a rookie campaign in Golden State.

And Obi Toppin? He probably should have won last year’s contest.

Can’t wait for All-Star Weekend in Cleveland in a few weeks. There’s nothing like the Dunk Contest.

