LOOK: Here's The Four High Flyers Headed To This Year's Slam Dunk Contest!

This year’s NBA Dunk Contest participants are in, and this should be fun.

Sources: Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green will headline the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. Expected participants: pic.twitter.com/5Y7rAmESF8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2022

How fun?

Well, Jaleen Green likes to throw down.

Cole Anthony is having a big year in Orlando, and has been wrecking dunk contests since high school.

Juan Toscano is having a banger of a rookie campaign in Golden State.

And Obi Toppin? He probably should have won last year’s contest.

Can’t wait for All-Star Weekend in Cleveland in a few weeks. There’s nothing like the Dunk Contest.