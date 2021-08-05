iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

LOOK: Here's The Uniforms For Next Week's Field of Dreams Game In Iowa

E8CHS4HUUAQK_VY

We’re less than a week away from something very, very cool happening in Iowa.

And yesterday, they revealed the jerseys that the Yankees and White Sox will be wearing in that cornfield.

 

 

A closer look at the jerseys, and how they pay tribute to the ones worn in 1919 HERE.

The presentation of this game is already sounding pretty incredible, too. More, from The Des Moines Register:

One of the most iconic scenes from the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" is when players appear from the cornfield as they walk out onto the diamond. That'll actually happen in the game. There will be a 16-foot removable fence panel in right field where the two teams will walk out of the corn and onto the field before the game. The right field fence has a special design that accentuates the corn with a fine mesh, 7-foot-high green chain link fence with offset vertical support posts that are actually in the corn. Oh, and in case you're wondering, there are about 159 acres of corn surrounding the field. It's a DeKalb corn, which has 650 kernels per ear. They will grow 10 to 12 feet high. The park will have an LED light system to light up the corn. They've even used Musco Lighting, an Iowa company. 

 

12

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!