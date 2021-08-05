LOOK: Here's The Uniforms For Next Week's Field of Dreams Game In Iowa
We’re less than a week away from something very, very cool happening in Iowa.
And yesterday, they revealed the jerseys that the Yankees and White Sox will be wearing in that cornfield.
"If you unveil them..."— Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) August 5, 2021
The Chicago #WhiteSox and New York #Yankees this morning revealed the 1919-style throwback uniforms they will be wearing during the upcoming #MLB at Field of Dreams Game being held in the vast cornfields of Iowa
Story, pics: https://t.co/ld7zypCWpt pic.twitter.com/tBonNEQJXn
A closer look at the jerseys, and how they pay tribute to the ones worn in 1919 HERE.
The presentation of this game is already sounding pretty incredible, too. More, from The Des Moines Register:
One of the most iconic scenes from the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" is when players appear from the cornfield as they walk out onto the diamond. That'll actually happen in the game. There will be a 16-foot removable fence panel in right field where the two teams will walk out of the corn and onto the field before the game. The right field fence has a special design that accentuates the corn with a fine mesh, 7-foot-high green chain link fence with offset vertical support posts that are actually in the corn. Oh, and in case you're wondering, there are about 159 acres of corn surrounding the field. It's a DeKalb corn, which has 650 kernels per ear. They will grow 10 to 12 feet high. The park will have an LED light system to light up the corn. They've even used Musco Lighting, an Iowa company.