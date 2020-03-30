LOOK: Hollywood Actors Are Arguing Over Who Should Play Joe Exotic In A Movie

Can you believe this Tiger King show? I don’t even mean the show itself (which is crazy in its own right, and that’s coming from a guy who’s only seen one episode), but more just how this show has taken over? Granted, Netflix’s timing was perfect, releasing a batsh*t crazy show about a bunch of batsh*t crazy Americans obsessed with tigers, right as the world began to do a pandemic lockdown. In case you’ve somehow got no idea what the hell I’m talking about, here’s the trailer for context.

Anyway, this might be a spoiler, or maybe not. Again, you’re reading the words of a dude who only saw the first episode. But Joe Exotic, the lead character, is in prison now. And LOVING all of the newfound attention that a Netflix series has gained him., according to Uproxx.

Rebecca Chaiklin, co-director of Tiger King, said, “You can hardly talk to [Joe Exotic] without him mentioning the amount of press he’s getting.” “He says people are asking to see his Prince Albert and girls are sending him sexy bikini pictures even though he’s gay. He’s over the moon. Having kept in pretty close touch with him while he’s been in a horrible county prison, this has raised his spirits.

Yesterday, a new wrinkle was added, as the Internet discovered a connection to this 2001 performance from Britney Spears.

can we talk about how carole baskin was sitting next to britney spears at the 2002 VMAs pic.twitter.com/JYYk7G0let — 💎 (@heidiwood_) March 30, 2020

The tiger in the Slave 4 U perfromance was Doc Antles! pic.twitter.com/5k5VuBPg8H — Samantha Bush (@samanthaabushh) March 30, 2020

And now, celebrities are arguing on Twitter about who should get to play Joe Exotic in a movie about the aforementioned Tiger King.

If I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken. — dax shepard (@daxshepard) March 26, 2020

Um, step aside, pal. You’re way too young and buff and you know it. You could probably pull off Maldonado still, actually. Wouldn’t that be fun? — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) March 26, 2020

I already got asked but I’m sure there is a villain role supporting me we could slot you in. #howdareyou — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) March 26, 2020

Sorry bro, @DavidSpade been working for this his whole life pic.twitter.com/Br0JTWxSxL — Jack, like Costeau (@jacquesdem) March 26, 2020

What a time to be alive.