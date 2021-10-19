LOOK: It's Finally Here, The Reverse Microwave!

Forget celebrities and billionaires flexing on us with recreational space travel. You want real proof that the future is now?

The reverse microwave, everybody.

Or, as they’re calling it, a “Juno Chiller”. It’s from a California company called Matrix Industries, who made the whole thing happen through Indiegogo.

“We first set out to create a product that would quickly and conveniently chill both white AND red wine to sommelier-recommended temperatures. How many times have you had a guest bring over a bottle of wine without having a convenient way to quickly chill it? We knew we could solve this problem. So, we built the latest technology in thermoelectric cooling into Juno to rapidly chill a full sized bottle of white wine to 50º F in 3 minutes, and a bottle of beer in less than 1 minute. What we discovered along the way was that Juno can do so much more than just chill wine. It can turn your freshly brewed coffee cold, transform your hot tea into iced tea, and cool your favorite beer or soda, right in the can."

Of course, this was all foreshadowed roughly two decades ago, in Bam Margera’s cult classic, ‘Haggard’.

We can only hope that the garbage juicer is next.