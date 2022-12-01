iHeartRadio

LOOK: Jack Black Is Walking A UFC Fighter To The Cage This Weekend...We Think


Depending on who you ask, Jack Black may very well be walking a UFC fighter to the cage in Florida this weekend.

The fighter in question is Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

 

 

Thompson uses Tenacious D's 'Wonderboy' as his walkout music, as has been customary for years. 

Jack became a fan, and the two even connected to practice some karate

However, Thompson appeared to pour some cold water on the idea of Black walking him out in Jacksonville this weekend.

We shall see. Either way, great story. We can only hope that one day Jack sings Wonderboy out to the Octagon.

