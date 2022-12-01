LOOK: Jack Black Is Walking A UFC Fighter To The Cage This Weekend...We Think

Depending on who you ask, Jack Black may very well be walking a UFC fighter to the cage in Florida this weekend.

The fighter in question is Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

Wonderboy x Jack Black coming to his walk out this weekend pic.twitter.com/SR2q1dNxVJ — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 30, 2022

Thompson uses Tenacious D's 'Wonderboy' as his walkout music, as has been customary for years.

Jack became a fan, and the two even connected to practice some karate.

However, Thompson appeared to pour some cold water on the idea of Black walking him out in Jacksonville this weekend.

We shall see. Either way, great story. We can only hope that one day Jack sings Wonderboy out to the Octagon.