iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

LOOK: Jake Paul Announces His Next Fight...And It's A Former UFC Fighter

EsqsnwDXIAQnq2t

I hate that I’m writing about this.

But, like it or not, one of the biggest fights on the calendar for boxing’s first quarter? A YouTube personality against a former UFC fighter.

 

 

You’d probably best know Ben Askren for, well, this.

And he has the UFC to thank for making this thing happen.

 

 

And apparently, one of Conor McGregor’s buddies almost fought Paul instead.

 

 

And Jake? You’d best know him for this, late last year.

Oh, and having a brother who’s equally as obnoxious, and fighting Floy Mayweather this year.

 

 

I'm really hoping boxing gives us better fights than these this year.

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!
  • rateourrock_contestbanner

    Rate Our Rock

    You could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!
  • bryanadams_contest

    Reckless VIP Experience

    LIVE MUSIC is BACK, now with social distancing + AHS approval! Listen to Jesse & JD for your chance to win a Hotel & Concert Package for 4.