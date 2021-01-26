LOOK: Jake Paul Announces His Next Fight...And It's A Former UFC Fighter

I hate that I’m writing about this.

But, like it or not, one of the biggest fights on the calendar for boxing’s first quarter? A YouTube personality against a former UFC fighter.

Internet personality turned pro boxer Jake Paul will fight former UFC fighter Ben Askren in an eight-round pro boxing match on April 17, Triller Founder Ryan Kavanaugh told @arielhelwani. pic.twitter.com/wenLBL8Msu — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) January 26, 2021

Jake Paul will fight Ben Askren in an eight-round pro boxing match on April 17, per Triller founder Ryan Kavanaugh. The fight will serve as the main event of the next Triller Fight Club card. Location TBD.



Done deal. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 26, 2021

Its cute that Jake thinks he is a real fighter, Im gonna beat him up April 17 https://t.co/XcsJ8WhmR3 — Funky (@Benaskren) January 26, 2021

You’d probably best know Ben Askren for, well, this.

And he has the UFC to thank for making this thing happen.

Still under UFC contract, @Benaskren tells @arielhelwani he got approval from the promotion for his boxing fight against Jake Paul 🥊 pic.twitter.com/ZdirPUGlIt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 26, 2021

And apparently, one of Conor McGregor’s buddies almost fought Paul instead.

"I was No. 2. I was not in the driver seat. It was Dillon Danis."@Benaskren believes Danis was the first choice to box Jake Paul, but says Danis "is scared of a YouTube star." (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/Mf21BEXlRS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 26, 2021

Yes I can confirm @dillondanis is a #1 little bitch — Funky (@Benaskren) January 26, 2021

And Jake? You’d best know him for this, late last year.

Oh, and having a brother who’s equally as obnoxious, and fighting Floy Mayweather this year.

I'm really hoping boxing gives us better fights than these this year.