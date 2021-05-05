iHeartRadio

LOOK: John Mayer Found Out He Blew This Woman Off, So He Wrote A Birthday Song

f8gFZt0UISNOgtBQY--khri5THbJoI9WGsdVkN3VhI4

John Mayer, you hilarious, handsome sonofabitch. 

In case you haven’t seen it, this tweet sparked something pretty cool online this week.

 

 

And by “pretty cool”, I mean MAYER WROTE THE WOMAN A BIRTHDAY SONG. 

 

@johnmayer

Lose a pic, win a song. ##music ##birthdays ##chromatic ##songwriting ##piano

♬ original sound - johnmayer

 

So good. 

