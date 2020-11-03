iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

LOOK: Jon Jones Chases Off Burglar...With A Shotgun!

Screen_Shot_2020_11_02_at_9.46.37_AM.0

This may seem like a bit of a no-brainer statement, but if you’re gonna rob a house…maybe make sure it doesn’t belong to a UFC fighter. In this case, the UFC fighter is Jon “Bones” Jones, and he grabbed a shotgun.

 

 

Imagine breaking into a place and realizing you’re toe-to-toe with THIS dude..and a shotgun?

As Jones wrote on Instagram:

“Ended up tapping on this guys driver side window with the muzzle of my shotgun last night. Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to out run them. He’s lucky I’m smart enough to not shoot a man while he’s retreating. People I know times are getting hard but your life isn’t worth a few material possessions. What are your thoughts on this video, what would you have done differently?”

It actually isn’t the first time we’ve seen a headline like this in 2020. Back in April, UFC fighter Anthony “Lionheart” Smith found himself having to fight a home invader with his bare hands. 

So yeah, I thought it went without saying, but apparently not, so I'll say it. 

If you're gonna break into a house, make sure that house doesn't belong to a cagefighter. 

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!