LOOK: Jon Jones Chases Off Burglar...With A Shotgun!

This may seem like a bit of a no-brainer statement, but if you’re gonna rob a house…maybe make sure it doesn’t belong to a UFC fighter. In this case, the UFC fighter is Jon “Bones” Jones, and he grabbed a shotgun.

Jon Jones just posted a video on his Instagram account where someone tried to rob him! 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pAUToYJZpm — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 1, 2020

Imagine breaking into a place and realizing you’re toe-to-toe with THIS dude..and a shotgun?

As Jones wrote on Instagram:

“Ended up tapping on this guys driver side window with the muzzle of my shotgun last night. Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to out run them. He’s lucky I’m smart enough to not shoot a man while he’s retreating. People I know times are getting hard but your life isn’t worth a few material possessions. What are your thoughts on this video, what would you have done differently?”

It actually isn’t the first time we’ve seen a headline like this in 2020. Back in April, UFC fighter Anthony “Lionheart” Smith found himself having to fight a home invader with his bare hands.

So yeah, I thought it went without saying, but apparently not, so I'll say it.

If you're gonna break into a house, make sure that house doesn't belong to a cagefighter.