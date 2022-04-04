LOOK: Kawasaki Has Made The World's First Rideable Robot...Goat?

Well, this is weird. Unless, of course, you don’t find rideable robotic goats weird. In which case, carry on. But for the rest of us…

The weirdness comes from Kawasaki, as a part of an event in Japan a few weeks ago, the 2022 International Robot Exhibition. More, from Cycle World:

The Japanese manufacturer unveiled Bex, its rideable robot goat, to over 140,000 visitors to the 2022 International Robot Exhibition, the world’s largest robot trade show, which was held in Tokyo March 9–12. This robogoat is a by-product of Kawasaki’s humanoid program, which recently unveiled Kaleido, a robot engineered in a joint effort with the University of Tokyo. Kawasaki video shows an all-white Bex, which was named after the Ibex, a goat found in the Middle East, slowly prancing around the perimeter of an enclosed stage as rather ungoatlike lights flash along its neck and horns. The goatbot moves in a fashion similar to Spot, the popular, arguably creepy, undeniably agile quadrupedal robot from Boston Dynamics.

First robot strippers, now this? What a time to be alive.