LOOK: KFC Is Offering A Donut & Fried Chicken Sandwich For A Limited Time!

This is a pretty odd flex, and one that I’m pretty sure no one asked for. But don’t tell that to Kentucky Fried Chicken, who have decided to get into donuts. More specifically, a KFC Chicken Donut Sandwich.

You absolutely need to try this delicious sweet and savory product before it's gone. So sayeth Colonel Sanders. Get them while they’re hot, only at KFC! pic.twitter.com/jV6O3laVnu — KFC (@kfc) February 24, 2020

It all started at a pop-up KFC event, last Saturday, in Los Angeles. There were two items on the menu, and people went wild for ‘em.

Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Basket meal: chicken on the bone or Extra Crispy chicken tenders, paired with one donut. It's also available as a big basket meal, which includes two donuts

Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich: a juicy, hand-breaded Extra Crispy chicken filet sandwiched between two fully glazed donuts

Actually, that’s not entirely true. Technically, the idea first popped up last September, a super-limited menu item at 40 locations, in three cities. What’s it taste like? According to the Chicago Tribune,

So how is it? On most bites of the sandwich, it tastes a lot like doughnut. It tastes like doughnut with an inch-thick accent of celery-salted chicken. It tastes, in fact, like you just shoved two piping-hot doughnuts into your mouth — which you did, you filthy animal. The KFC Chicken & Donuts sandwich tastes like guilt, and regret, and sadness. It tastes like all of the reasons everyone leaves you, eventually. It also tastes pretty good.

Now, do your best to act surprised, as I tell you that it’s not very good for you. 1100 calories, 65 grams of fat, and 1310 mg of sodium, to be more specific.

But you know who doesn’t give a shit? UFC president Dana White.

I ate TWO which is 4 donuts and 2 pieces of fried chicken 🤦🏻‍♂️ if you like fried chicken and donuts it’s great... give it a shot!!! pic.twitter.com/YlytRq6MPg — Dana White (@danawhite) February 26, 2020

No sign of these in Canada yet, and they’re not down South for very long either. They’re available across America until March 16th.

Roadtrip to Montana? Don't laugh, people have roadtripped for stupider reasons.