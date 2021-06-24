iHeartRadio

LOOK: Kraft Dinner's Releasing A Bunch of New Flavours, From Ghost Pepper To Poutine!

E4pfQoxWEAAxdy-

Gotta tell ya, I had to check the calendar and make sure that it wasn’t some kind of April Fools prank. Lo and behold, it is late June, and Kraft Dinner is very serious about these ‘Flavour Boost’ options they’re sending to grocery stores across Canada.

Ok, but surely the Cotton Candy one is a joke, right? 

I suppose all of this can’t be considered too surprising, when you remember that KD put out a pumpkin spice flavour last fall. If you’d like to get your mitts on these new flavours, keep an eye out at the grocery store, or order online HERE.

