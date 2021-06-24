LOOK: Kraft Dinner's Releasing A Bunch of New Flavours, From Ghost Pepper To Poutine!

Gotta tell ya, I had to check the calendar and make sure that it wasn’t some kind of April Fools prank. Lo and behold, it is late June, and Kraft Dinner is very serious about these ‘Flavour Boost’ options they’re sending to grocery stores across Canada.

Our new Ghost Pepper Flavour Boost is for people who like their KD hot. Like real hot. Just make KD, stir in the Flavour Boost and see if you can handle it. https://t.co/gRm7rnDuEs pic.twitter.com/jqerKXi6XA — Kraft Dinner (@kraftdinner) June 24, 2021

Our new Poutine Flavour Boost blends cheesy KD with the taste of cheesy poutine. Just make KD, stir in the Flavour Boost and you got what Canada would taste like if you could eat it. https://t.co/AM0oeiWZKC pic.twitter.com/hJJjlReS0w — Kraft Dinner (@kraftdinner) June 24, 2021

Our new Butter Chicken Flavour Boost gives your KD a little taste of India. Just make KD and stir in the Flavour Boost. Boom. A bowl of chicken that isn’t even chicken. https://t.co/mhhimQwUDO pic.twitter.com/wRR3xYjnwq — Kraft Dinner (@kraftdinner) June 24, 2021

Our new Jalapeno Flavour Boost adds a little zing to your KD. Just make KD and stir in the Flavour Boost. Then serve in a bowl, or even in a taco, we won’t judge. https://t.co/WeyEul72lP pic.twitter.com/b8FucLIqDZ — Kraft Dinner (@kraftdinner) June 24, 2021

Introducing KD Flavour Boosts. Just add them to your KD to give it a whole new flavour. Try Buffalo Wings to give your KD the saucy taste of wing night. But try not to eat it with your fingers. https://t.co/OJfOdy1LoW pic.twitter.com/m5nB5zSenN — Kraft Dinner (@kraftdinner) June 24, 2021

Ok, but surely the Cotton Candy one is a joke, right?

Our new Cotton Candy Flavour Boost will turn your KD pink and sweet. Just make KD, stir in the Flavour Boost and you’ve got yourself dessert KD for your supper KD. https://t.co/8x06MkKIDH pic.twitter.com/Ymfnc1RUTF — Kraft Dinner (@kraftdinner) June 24, 2021

I suppose all of this can’t be considered too surprising, when you remember that KD put out a pumpkin spice flavour last fall. If you’d like to get your mitts on these new flavours, keep an eye out at the grocery store, or order online HERE.