LOOK: Matt Tkachuk Is The First Hockey Player To Get In On The NFT Game, For A Great Cause!

Screen Shot 2021-03-28 at 8.19.54 PM

Good for Matt Tkachuk, for two reasons.

 

First good for him, getting in on the NFT craze, as the rest of the sports & entertainment world scrambles to catch up. The Kings of Leon worked it into their new album, the NBA has their own NFT program called Top Shot, and now Chucky’s the first hockey player to get in on it.

And the bets part? It’s for a couple of great causes. More from Sportsnet

"It was an exciting opportunity, and for me to be able to pair it up with a charitable cause as well, in two charities and two hospitals -- the Alberta Childrens and St. Louis Childrens -- it was a no brainer for me to get involved," Tkachuk said in a video interview with Sportsnet's Ryan Leslie posted to his social channels.

The 23-year-old is the first NHL player to release an NFT, following in the footsteps of other major league athletes from the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Tkachuk's NFT was created by artist Greg Dubois. The auction will remain open until April 1 with the bid already higher than $5,000 at the time of publication.

There’s still a couple of days left, and it’s already at $6,000. Have a look, HERE.

