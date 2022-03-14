LOOK: Maynard Has Started Playing Board Games Behind The Drum Kit, During TOOL Drum Solos

Maynard James Keenan is an interesting fellow, to say the least. Notoriously reclusive, occasionally quirky, a man known for his music, his wine, and a bunch of other stuff along the way. If you know/love Maynard (and/or his band, TOOL), these video clips won’t surprise you too terribly much. TOOL’s back on the road, and Maynard has taken to playing popular board games behind the drum kit, while Danny Carey beats the holy hell out of his drum kit.

First, there was Jenga.

Next, Operation.

Eager to see what MJK plays next. Could he sneak a round of Trouble? Kerplunk? Monopoly would probably consume a bit too much time, even given Danny’s willingness and ability to solo for an extended period of time.

Anyway, this wasn’t just an excuse to remind you that Maynard is God, that TOOL is amazing, or that Danny Carey is an absolute beast on the drums.

Rather, it was an excuse to remind you that we’re getting our first TOOL music video in nearly 15 years, THIS Friday! More, from ThePRP:

Acclaimed progressive alt metal icons Tool have launched the reimagined version of their 1992 single “Opiate” online. Retitled “Opiate2“, this new version of the track arrives in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the band’s platinum-certified debut EP “Opiate“. A short film for this updated take on the track put together by visual artist Dominic Hailstone (‘Alien: Covenant‘, ‘The Eel‘) and the band’s own Adam Jones will be released on Blu-ray on March 18th through RCA (pre-order,) marking the band’s first video offering in some 15 years.

Hell yes.