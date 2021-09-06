LOOK: Meet Paddy Pimblett, The UFC's Next Big European Thing, Who Had A BIG KO This Weekend!
There’s been all kinds of talk about what’s next for the UFC’s loudest European mouthpiece, Conor McGregor. But on Saturday afternoon, the organization and the fan base caught a glimpse of a young lad who just might be the next big European thing.
Absolute SCENES. #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/9aRcKKQcfH— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 4, 2021
Meet Liverpool’s Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett:
PADDY THE BADDY— UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021
PADDY THE BADDY pic.twitter.com/4FWiC0QIME
The cage-side view of Paddy Pimblett winning his UFC debut pic.twitter.com/2cgW29zTQE— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 5, 2021
Also, this was additionally impressive when you consider that he ate some big shots early in the fight.
Vendramini lands a HUGE shot early! 😳 #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/epw956Y6nA— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) September 4, 2021
And when he jumped on the mic after his scrap, it became pretty obvious he’s got personality to go with his cage skills, too.
"I'm here to take over lad!"— UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 4, 2021
"You know who the boy is!"
🔴 @PaddyTheBaddy 😤#UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/d8Y9QrUh91
🚨 Your new favourite fighter has arrived.— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 4, 2021
Remember the name, Paddy Pimblett! 🩳 @PaddyTheBaddy #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/wAnQBgByfw
"This is my destiny."— UFC News (@UFCNews) September 4, 2021
Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) talks about getting a KO in his much anticipated @UFC debut 🔊⬆️
All #UFCVegas36 Results and Highlights ⬇️:
Just don’t confuse him for being Irish, ok?
Stole the accent 🤣 am a scouser not Irish u daft cunt 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/DhSkDnWrbn— Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) September 2, 2021