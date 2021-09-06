iHeartRadio

LOOK: Meet Paddy Pimblett, The UFC's Next Big European Thing, Who Had A BIG KO This Weekend!

There’s been all kinds of talk about what’s next for the UFC’s loudest European mouthpiece, Conor McGregor. But on Saturday afternoon, the organization and the fan base caught a glimpse of a young lad who just might be the next big European thing.

 

 

Meet Liverpool’s Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett: 

 

 

Also, this was additionally impressive when you consider that he ate some big shots early in the fight.

 

 

And when he jumped on the mic after his scrap, it became pretty obvious he’s got personality to go with his cage skills, too. 

 

 

Just don’t confuse him for being Irish, ok?

