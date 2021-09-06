LOOK: Meet Paddy Pimblett, The UFC's Next Big European Thing, Who Had A BIG KO This Weekend!

There’s been all kinds of talk about what’s next for the UFC’s loudest European mouthpiece, Conor McGregor. But on Saturday afternoon, the organization and the fan base caught a glimpse of a young lad who just might be the next big European thing.

Meet Liverpool’s Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett:

PADDY THE BADDY pic.twitter.com/4FWiC0QIME — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021

The cage-side view of Paddy Pimblett winning his UFC debut pic.twitter.com/2cgW29zTQE — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 5, 2021

Also, this was additionally impressive when you consider that he ate some big shots early in the fight.

And when he jumped on the mic after his scrap, it became pretty obvious he’s got personality to go with his cage skills, too.

"I'm here to take over lad!"



"You know who the boy is!"



🔴 @PaddyTheBaddy 😤#UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/d8Y9QrUh91 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 4, 2021

"This is my destiny."



Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) talks about getting a KO in his much anticipated @UFC debut 🔊⬆️



All #UFCVegas36 Results and Highlights ⬇️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) September 4, 2021

Just don’t confuse him for being Irish, ok?