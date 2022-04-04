LOOK: Metallica Has A Cool New Shirt - With All Proceeds To Relief In Ukraine!

A cool new shirt from Metallica, for an even cooler cause.

Our friend @Andrew_Cremeans has donated a new, incredible design for the @AWMHFoundation ’s #MonthsOfGiving2022 t-shirt! Proceeds from the sale of this shirt go to @WCKitchen ’s #ChefsForUkraine campaign. Pre-order yours ➡️ https://t.co/zdIbL3sDtN #AWMH #MetallicaGivesBack #WCK pic.twitter.com/GZE0NJVk6U

More, from Loudwire:

"Metallica continue to be one of the more charitable bands in rock and metal, and their latest venture has them sending funding to World Central Kitchen amidst this time of need during the war taking place in Ukraine.

Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation is kicking off its annual Month of Giving early this year with a $500,000 donation to WCK – on top of a recent $100,000 grant – with the goal of bringing that number to a total of $1 million over the next two months.

But that's just the beginning as now through May 31, the Metallica webstore will feature exclusive merchandise benefitting World Central Kitchen, including a special one-of-a-kind Metallica T-shirt created by Andrew Cremeans that is currently available for pre-order."