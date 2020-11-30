iHeartRadio

LOOK: Multiple NHL Hockey Players Are Calling Out Jake Paul For A Boxing Match

Screen-Shot-2020-11-29-at-3.20.22-PM.ba199340

In case you somehow missed it, professional shithead YouTuber Jake Paul won his boxing match on the weekend, sending former NBA player Nate Robinson straight to hell:

And, he proceeded to shoot for the stars when talking about who he wants next.

Well, it appears an NHL hockey player wants a piece.

Ok, make that several hockey players.

*SIGH* 

And just when you think this whole thing can’t get any more obnoxious, please consider that Jake is also dating a model.

