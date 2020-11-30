LOOK: Multiple NHL Hockey Players Are Calling Out Jake Paul For A Boxing Match

In case you somehow missed it, professional shithead YouTuber Jake Paul won his boxing match on the weekend, sending former NBA player Nate Robinson straight to hell:

Nate Robinson gets knocked out by Jake Paul 😬pic.twitter.com/R66fGbUBRp — Stadium (@Stadium) November 29, 2020

And, he proceeded to shoot for the stars when talking about who he wants next.

Jake Paul being very gracious in victory. No trash talk towards to Robinson.



Paul says he is interested in “Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis” next, says he’d knock both out. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 29, 2020

Well, it appears an NHL hockey player wants a piece.

yo @jakepaul I’d wreck ya. Easy to beat up guys with no experience and much smaller. August 31st 2021 Vegas we can see if you really about that action. #YOURMOVE — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) November 29, 2020

Jeeezzzz 😳 maybe I should take on @jakepaul next. — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) November 29, 2020

Ok, make that several hockey players.

Right after I take care of @BizNasty2point0 at @roughnrowdy, @jakepaul can get that smoke. Book it!! — Ryan Reaves (@reavo7five) November 29, 2020

I would **** you up. — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) November 29, 2020

Jake Paul needs to fight a hockey player next — Michael Latta (@Latta17) November 29, 2020

*SIGH*

And just when you think this whole thing can’t get any more obnoxious, please consider that Jake is also dating a model.