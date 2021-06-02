LOOK: Nature Is Healing, The 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos Is A GO!

As the majority of the world begins to open back up, nature continues to heal, with word that one of the world’s most beloved mass gatherings will happen in 2021.

The Gathering of the Juggalos is a go, everybody.

In the words of ICP themselves:

“A stirring arises from the ash as the earth awakens and trembles. A flicker of hope bursts into flame. And in this flash of light and heat, the world for once seems right again. Psychopathic Records proudly presents the 21st Annual Gathering of the Juggalos! August 19th through 21st, 2021, in Thornville, Ohio at Legend Valley! Luv rises from the ash like the Butterfly as we join together once more in reunion, in celebration, for the mighty Dark Carnival! This great and hallowed jubilee of Juggalo souls will feature the unbreakable bonds of a tribe that has traveled lifetimes, running and chopping through every obstacle, with hatchets in our hands and clown luv in our hearts. Know this, straight from the depths of our souls: This will be a Gathering for the True Juggalos. The chosen. The Family! Know that it will be different from past Gatherings as we rise from the ashes and work to rebuild our Greatest Show. It will be a new fire. A new moment in Juggalo history, as we rebuild, refresh, renew, and rise, igniting the spark of our new dawn together. The time has come for a new beginning. Quietly, distant in the woods, you can hear the sound and feel the ground tremble with the vibrations of music and laughter—moments that last Forever. The mighty Wagons of the Dark Carnival creak and moan as they reawaken and roll on. Listen closely and you will hear… the call… of the Butterfly. The Juggalo Nation will Rise! Tickets and more information coming your way soon… Whoop whoop!”

If you’ve never fallen down a Gathering of the Juggalos documentary YouTube rabbit hole before, I absolutely cannot recommend it enough. Truly fascinating.