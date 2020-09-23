LOOK: Oh Good, 60 Foot Tall Functional Robots In Japan. What Could Go Wrong?

Well, if this is the end, is anyone really surprised? The year that’s given us a pandemic, murder hornets, and apocalyptic fire really ought to have gigantic robots too, huh?

Life-sized Gundam in Yokohama is now in testing mode.pic.twitter.com/51HVoraPb7 — Catsuka (@catsuka) September 21, 2020

It’s all a part of something called Gundam Factory in Japan, and was supposed to be rolled out back in July. But the aforementioned pandemic delayed that, so now we’re getting this next sign of the apocalypse next month. More, from Futurism:

The robot was finally completed last month, according to Japanese news site SoraNews24. The massive structure weighs over 55,000 pounds and is modeled after the RX-78-2 unit from the popular “Gundam” science fiction franchise. The robot still hasn’t been revealed to the public, because the ongoing pandemic has indefinitely delayed its opening at the Gundam Factory in the port of Yokohama, Japan. It was originally meant to go on display in October of this year.

I’m not sure what good can possibly come from making robots almost 60 feet tall. But I’m absolutely not surprised that its a thing happening in 2020. May God have mercy on us all.