LOOK: One of The Ramones Has A Badass Gravesite That Plays Blietzkrieg Bop And Feeds Ducks!

I’ve never understood the interest in having an elaborate gravesite, frankly. It just feels pretty egotistical, needing the place your carcass is buried to be all kitted out with a showy display, dedicated to the legacy you left in your (in the grand scheme of things) likely insignificant time spent on this bit floating rock in outer space.

That being said, Dee Dee Ramone has a sweet gravesite.

More, from Exclaim:

Los Angeles artists Coyote Shivers and Pleasant Gehman have turned the Ramones bassist and songwriter's grave into a feeding spot for a bunch of local wildlife, including five domesticated black ducks that the couple have named Johnny, Joey, Dee Dee, Tommy and Sheena (of "Sheena is a Punk Rocker" fame). In an interview with Rolling Stone, Shivers explains that he and Gehman started feeding the animals — now including peacocks, squirrels, cats, pelicans and geese — at the start of the pandemic, and eventually trained the now-large flock of ducks to come to the grave by playing "Duckskrieg Bop," which is a remake of "Blitzkrieg Bop" made up of duck quacks. Okay! "And sure enough, it worked like the ice cream truck song in the summertime," Shivers told Rolling Stone. "By last spring, we started noticing the new mother ducks were bringing their days-old ducklings and teaching them, 'When you hear this song, march up the hill to here,' and we realized it was becoming generational to them. It just keeps growing, and little by little same with spectators." "We consider it part urban wildlife charity, part performance art installation, and part living tribute to the king Dee Dee Ramone," he continued. "Everyone loves the Ramones Ducks. They bring nothing but smiles. Young kids and old punks really love it."

There’s also an entire Instagram account dedicated to the spot.

OK, maybe you can bury me in extravagant fashion after all. Put me in the dirt surrounded by a gaggle of Canada geese, who relentlessly hiss at anyone who dares arrive to mourn my ass.