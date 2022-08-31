iHeartRadio

LOOK: People Now Think Tom Brady Left Training Camp To Get Plastic Surgery?

TOM

People REALLY wanna know what's up with Tom Brady. In case you're not aware, Brady missed 11 days of Bucs training camp, for something personal. 

Didn't miss any game time, and the GOAT can probably afford to take a little bit of training camp off, no?

Last week, rampant speculation was that Tom was off filming The Masked Singer

The newest rumour? Tom got plastic surgery. 

 

 

 

Cosmetic surgery or not, Tom's still the best, at least according to his peers.

 

 

Leave the GOAT alone. 

