LOOK: People Now Think Tom Brady Left Training Camp To Get Plastic Surgery?

People REALLY wanna know what's up with Tom Brady. In case you're not aware, Brady missed 11 days of Bucs training camp, for something personal.

Didn't miss any game time, and the GOAT can probably afford to take a little bit of training camp off, no?

Last week, rampant speculation was that Tom was off filming The Masked Singer.

The newest rumour? Tom got plastic surgery.

Tom Brady starting to look like a Real Housewife with all that plastic surgery. https://t.co/j5XsFVX4Xa — jordan cornette (@jordancornette) August 28, 2022

Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward pic.twitter.com/8QUS41tQNO — Ash ♕ (@ar_wise) August 28, 2022

Cosmetic surgery or not, Tom's still the best, at least according to his peers.

This is just a testament to the family, teammates, coaches, staff, and every single one of you who've supported me along the way. Thank you all. Let's go get another one. @Buccaneers https://t.co/yTencKjCBC — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 29, 2022

Leave the GOAT alone.