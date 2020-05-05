LOOK: Portland Now Has A Drive-Thru Strip Club, For COVID-19 Purposes!

Well, I’ve never heard of Lucky Devil Gentleman’s Club in Portland, Oregon. That’s not to say I’ve never been…I’ve partied in Portland before. Just not sure I recall this one by name. However, it shouldn’t be hard to remember now…they’re the place that’s decided to pivot in the wake of COVID-19, and open up a drive-thru strip club.

Yes, really.

And apparently, this started as a joke that quickly became a pretty lucrative business opportunity. Boober Eats? Yeah, they called it that.

What a time to be alive.