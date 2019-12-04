LOOK: Pringles Made A Gaming Headset That Feeds You While You Play?

Yes, they did.

You read the headline, that’s why you’re here reading this, and odds are, you either audibly muttered or quietly thought to yourself, “no, they didn’t…”.

Well, it’s real. A gaming headset that feeds you Pringles.

The streamer they’re referring to? That’s Criken, a big name in gaming. And if you wanna see the “Hunger Hammer” in action, here’s Criken doing his thing, with said headset.

Watch PRINGLES SELF-SUSTAINING GAMER PROTOTYPE - #ad from Criken on www.twitch.tv

And, here's a review from Engadget, who highlight the good…and the bad.

What a time to be alive.