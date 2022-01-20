LOOK: Rage Against The Machine Postpone Their Calgary Date...Again.

Alright, some bad news. Rage Against the Machine’s Calgary date has been postponed, along with a bunch of other stops, as the tour gets off to a later start than initially expected.

Shitty, especially because this isn’t the first time we’ve had this one yanked out of our hands. Hopefully they’re able to find their way to our neck of the woods later this year.

Was anyone else completely unaware of the back story behind RATM getting back together in 2009? Maybe that makes me a bad rock fan, a subpar rock radio broadcaster, or all of the above. But yesterday, whilst looking to ease the pain of this latest postponement, I found myself falling down a Rage rabbit hole on YouTube. More specifically, this video.

Turns out, there’s a cool story behind it, tucked into the video’s description:

In late 2009 a successful campaign was launched by Jon Morter and his then wife Tracy to promote an alternative to the omnipresent X-Factor winner being the Christmas #1 in the UK singles chart. The track they nominated as the alternative was “Killing In The Name” by Rage Against The Machine. The band supported the campaign, donated the proceeds from the sales to charity and lead singer Zack de la Rocha promised that Rage Against The Machine would perform a free concert in the UK to celebrate the achievement. This went ahead in London’s Finsbury Park on 6th June 2010 and is captured on this film. It is an exuberant performance by the band with the audience cheering them all the way to the inevitable climax of “Killing In The Name”.

There’s also a full performance you can rent, right HERE. Hopefully, maybe that softens the blow of postponement a bit.