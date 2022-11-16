iHeartRadio

LOOK: Ron Swanson Has A New Whiskey...And You Can Get It In Calgary!


FhnbTfeakAEc4xg

I may not be drinking right now, but your boy JD still keeps his ear to the ground, whiskey wise. This came up on my Twitter feed yesterday, and I figured it might be of note to any local whiskey fans.

Actor Nick Offerman's got another scotch collaboration with the folks at Lagavulin, and some good friends of the show have it on their shelves today!

 

 

It's the latest edition, in what's become a pretty fun collab between Lagavulin, Offerman, and at times, his TV character, Ron Swanson. 

 

You can ask your local liquor store about grabbing yourself a bottle of this nectar. But if you're looking to support a small, local business...the folks at Wise Guys are a great spot place to pick it up!

 

 

 

