LOOK: Ron Swanson Has A New Whiskey...And You Can Get It In Calgary!

I may not be drinking right now, but your boy JD still keeps his ear to the ground, whiskey wise. This came up on my Twitter feed yesterday, and I figured it might be of note to any local whiskey fans.

Actor Nick Offerman's got another scotch collaboration with the folks at Lagavulin, and some good friends of the show have it on their shelves today!

Arriving Tomorrow! Nick Offerman Lagavulin 11 year Charred Oak Cask Single Malt Scotch Whisky pic.twitter.com/oigFXx7kwc — Wise Guys Liquor (@WiseGuysLiquor) November 15, 2022

It's the latest edition, in what's become a pretty fun collab between Lagavulin, Offerman, and at times, his TV character, Ron Swanson.

On the nose is peat, the company reports, plus chocolate with some red berry notes and bit of creaminess. The palate brings more of the brand’s trademark peatiness, along with wood, spice, cocoa and sweet berry notes.@LagavulinWhisky @Nick_Offerman — Wise Guys Liquor (@WiseGuysLiquor) November 15, 2022

You can ask your local liquor store about grabbing yourself a bottle of this nectar. But if you're looking to support a small, local business...the folks at Wise Guys are a great spot place to pick it up!

