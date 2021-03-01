LOOK: Seth Rogen's Weed Company Is About To Launch In America...And Is Already In Canada?!

How’s this? Good Canadian kid Seth Rogen, announcing the biggest no-brainer business venture of all time. He’s got his own weed company. Because, well, he’s Seth Rogen. Who better to get you marijuana?

Almost ten years I go, I envisioned having my own weed company. And today I can say that my company Houseplant's weed will be available in California next week! Also, Houseplant is making lovely Housegoods like ashtrays, lighters, and YES, even ceramics. https://t.co/TNjpWFhbWB pic.twitter.com/00xR8QKNH3 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 1, 2021

And, it’s gonna come with music!

We made vinyls with a different mix of songs for each strain. pic.twitter.com/E38QFyZxDa — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 1, 2021

As Seth told Fast Company, this is also about changing the way people look at cannabis, too.

"We want to make our products as beautiful and accessible as possible because of a few things: First, people just haven’t put enough attention to detail on things for people who smoke weed. It bucks a lot of stereotypes about people who smoke weed. It’s saying that people who smoke weed can be very detail-oriented, can work hard, can manifest their goals into objects, and it’s acknowledging that people who love weed also like nice things and aren’t just lazy slobs. Weed has lived under your coffee table, in your sock drawer, in the back of your desk for a long time, and it doesn’t deserve that. It belongs with the other things you feel represent your sensibilities."

Oh, and if you wanna smoke exactly what he smokes? They’re gonna sell that.

This is our Pancake Ice sativa. (All our strains are named after weather systems like we did with Pineapple Express). Our Pancake Ice is what I smoke all day. It’s over 33% THC. pic.twitter.com/buLcuLwZgg — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 1, 2021

It’s only launching in California for now, but sounds like they’ve got big plans for Houseplant. Oh, and if you’re like me, you probably just assumed this wasn’t available in Canada, because usually, America gets the cool stuff first, right?

Wrong. There’s already Houseplant marijuana in Canada, and yes, Alberta.

Seth’s also got a book coming out later this year, too. And they say weed makes you unproductive. Pfffffft.

I wrote a book called Yearbook. It’s true stories and essays and stuff that I hope you think are funny. It comes out in May, but if you like you can order it now. Yay! https://t.co/Cqwwi4qq3o pic.twitter.com/nDxwBqnkp8 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 27, 2021

