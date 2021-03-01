iHeartRadio

LOOK: Seth Rogen's Weed Company Is About To Launch In America...And Is Already In Canada?!

houseplant-1

How’s this? Good Canadian kid Seth Rogen, announcing the biggest no-brainer business venture of all time. He’s got his own weed company. Because, well, he’s Seth Rogen. Who better to get you marijuana?

 

 

And, it’s gonna come with music!

 

 

As Seth told Fast Company, this is also about changing the way people look at cannabis, too.

"We want to make our products as beautiful and accessible as possible because of a few things: First, people just haven’t put enough attention to detail on things for people who smoke weed. It bucks a lot of stereotypes about people who smoke weed. It’s saying that people who smoke weed can be very detail-oriented, can work hard, can manifest their goals into objects, and it’s acknowledging that people who love weed also like nice things and aren’t just lazy slobs. Weed has lived under your coffee table, in your sock drawer, in the back of your desk for a long time, and it doesn’t deserve that. It belongs with the other things you feel represent your sensibilities."

Oh, and if you wanna smoke exactly what he smokes? They’re gonna sell that. 

 

 

It’s only launching in California for now, but sounds like they’ve got big plans for Houseplant. Oh, and if you’re like me, you probably just assumed this wasn’t available in Canada, because usually, America gets the cool stuff first, right?

Wrong. There’s already Houseplant marijuana in Canada, and yes, Alberta. 

Seth’s also got a book coming out later this year, too. And they say weed makes you unproductive. Pfffffft.

via GIPHY

