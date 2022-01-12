iHeartRadio

LOOK: She Didn't Make Team Canada, But That Didn't Stop This Hockey Player From Being A Success

Screen Shot 2022-01-12 at 12.14.29 PM

This week, Hockey Canada found a pretty cool way to introduce us to the women who’ll be representing our country in Beijing at the Olympics. They recruited a bunch of female minor hockey players to do it:

 

 

But perhaps the coolest part of the announcement was from a young woman who didn’t make the team.

Meaghan Mikkelson suffered a brutal injury less than a year ago.

 

 

And even though she won’t represent Canada in Beijing, that doesn’t mean she’s failed.

Quite the contrary, according to her:

 

 

How inspiring is that? A fantastic, powerful reminder of how important it is to be mindful about how we define/measure success.

