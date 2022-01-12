LOOK: She Didn't Make Team Canada, But That Didn't Stop This Hockey Player From Being A Success
This week, Hockey Canada found a pretty cool way to introduce us to the women who’ll be representing our country in Beijing at the Olympics. They recruited a bunch of female minor hockey players to do it:
Honouring your idols. ✨— Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) January 11, 2022
The next generation of women's hockey does the honours, unveiling the 23 members of 🇨🇦's Women's Olympic Team. @TeamCanada | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/BP4fzehFlt
But perhaps the coolest part of the announcement was from a young woman who didn’t make the team.
Meaghan Mikkelson suffered a brutal injury less than a year ago.
Meaghan Mikkelson is helped off the ice after colliding into the board #PWHPA #SDGT pic.twitter.com/YhNs5ysvpa— Women's Sports Replay (@WSportsReplay) May 29, 2021
And even though she won’t represent Canada in Beijing, that doesn’t mean she’s failed.
Quite the contrary, according to her:
My Story: Here’s how I defied the odds & redefined success while falling short of making Team Canada for Beijing 2022 pic.twitter.com/W2TTG6wpv4— Meaghan Mikkelson (@Mikkelson12) January 11, 2022
How inspiring is that? A fantastic, powerful reminder of how important it is to be mindful about how we define/measure success.