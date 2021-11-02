LOOK: Slipknot Just Launched A Mysterious New Website, Which Seems To Hint At New Music!

New Slipknot?

Maybe. As of right now, it’s just a cryptic new website, with a link to what appear to be Slipknot NFTs, and snippets of new music!

Here’s the website in question: https://thechapeltownrag.com/

And here’s a bit more from ThePRP, about what the dudes might be up to:

A mysterious site recently appeared prominently via graphics and links on the band’s own media website, knotfest.com. Boasting a graphic that states “read all about if you want to know…”, the images link to Chapeltownrag.com, a site which features several audio snippets and more. Notably the site does have ties towards NFTs as well, though some are hoping that its a precursor to the first taste of the band’s next release. Then again, it could also just be an ad campaign for something else entirely.

Of course, it's not a totally new foray for Slipknot. Clown released an NFT earlier this year. It would make some sense that we’d be getting some new music from the band, too. Corey Taylor was on Eddie Trunk’s podcast a few weeks ago, and alluded to it almost being ready.

“It’s pretty much done. I’d say it’s probably about 80 per cent done. We’re finishing up some music [and] I’ve got a couple more songs to sing.” “However, I will say this: don’t be surprised if in the next month or so you hear something new.”

Time will tell...