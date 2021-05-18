LOOK: Some Guy Tried To Break Into A Vehicle...Not Realizing It Belonged To A UFC Fighter

I don’t imagine the kinds of people that commit petty crimes are particularly bright, at least not generally speaking. So maybe we shouldn’t assume this thief didn’t know whose vehicle he was breaking into. But as a general rule, if you’re going to break into a car, make sure it doesn’t belong to a UFC fighter.

attempts to break into a car and finds out it belongs to Derrick Lewis pic.twitter.com/1Wuid8rGwy — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 18, 2021

Particularly one that hits like this, and calls himself “The Black Beast”.

Apparently, he knocked the fool out.

Derrick Lewis tells me he noticed a man trying to break into his SUV this morning. He knocked the man out. The police then apprehended him.



I believe the correct thing to say here is, “he’s ok.”https://t.co/3IVUFKlQBL — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 18, 2021

But don’t worry, he’s ok. As is Derrick’s fist, according to his Instagram story.

Unless that “he’s ok”, was just a reference to THIS meme, which went viral after Lewis flatlined Curtis Blaydes a couple of months ago.

Derrick Lewis with the massive uppercut KO of Curtis Blaydes! #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/DXivd0KnKV — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) February 21, 2021

Anyway, I hope we all learned something today. If you’re gonna break into a car, be absolutely sure it’s not a cage fighter’s.