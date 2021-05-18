iHeartRadio

LOOK: Some Guy Tried To Break Into A Vehicle...Not Realizing It Belonged To A UFC Fighter

derrick-lewis-car

I don’t imagine the kinds of people that commit petty crimes are particularly bright, at least not generally speaking. So maybe we shouldn’t assume this thief didn’t know whose vehicle he was breaking into. But as a general rule, if you’re going to break into a car, make sure it doesn’t belong to a UFC fighter.

 

 

Particularly one that hits like this, and calls himself “The Black Beast”. 

 

Apparently, he knocked the fool out. 

 

 

But don’t worry, he’s ok. As is Derrick’s fist, according to his Instagram story.

 

 

Unless that “he’s ok”, was just a reference to THIS meme, which went viral after Lewis flatlined Curtis Blaydes a couple of months ago.

 

 

Anyway, I hope we all learned something today. If you’re gonna break into a car, be absolutely sure it’s not a cage fighter’s. 

