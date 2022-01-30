LOOK: 'Super Pumped', A Showtime Series About (Calgary's!) Billionaire Uber Co-Founder

I saw this trailer the other night, and immediately thought a couple of things:

“Woah, didn’t know Joseph Gordon-Levitt was playing one of the dudes who started Uber.”

2. “Isn’t one of the guys that started Uber from Calgary?”

After doing some Googling, can confirm. More, from Curiocity:

From mind to matter, Uber has become an international sensation worth nearly 100 billion dollars. This, of course, is a well-known fact known by anyone with an interest in tech. What some may not know is that the company actually has roots planted in Calgary, mainly through co-founder Garrett Camp, who will be portrayed in the upcoming drama series Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber. While the focus of the show will be on the “bad boy of tech” and former UBER CEO Travis Kalanick (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt), we can only assume that Calgary will get a subtle nod from producers.

There’s another trailer, too:

This thing drops on Crave TV on February 27th.