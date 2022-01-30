iHeartRadio

LOOK: 'Super Pumped', A Showtime Series About (Calgary's!) Billionaire Uber Co-Founder

maxresdefault

I saw this trailer the other night, and immediately thought a couple of things:

  1. “Woah, didn’t know Joseph Gordon-Levitt was playing one of the dudes who started Uber.”

2. “Isn’t one of the guys that started Uber from Calgary?”

After doing some Googling, can confirm. More, from Curiocity

From mind to matter, Uber has become an international sensation worth nearly 100 billion dollars. This, of course, is a well-known fact known by anyone with an interest in tech. What some may not know is that the company actually has roots planted in Calgary, mainly through co-founder Garrett Camp, who will be portrayed in the upcoming drama series Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber.

While the focus of the show will be on the “bad boy of tech” and former UBER CEO Travis Kalanick (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt), we can only assume that Calgary will get a subtle nod from producers.

There’s another trailer, too: 

This thing drops on Crave TV on February 27th.

