LOOK: System of a Down Has Joined The One Billion Views Club, With This Music Video

One BILLION YouTube views is no joke. Those are the kinds of stats usually reserved for pop stars, rarely rock stars. Even less likely when you’re talking about rock with a decidedly metal tinge. But lo and behold, System of a Down did it. ‘Chop Suey’ has joined the billion views club.

There’s only five other rock songs that’ve pulled this off, from four different artists.

Nirvana.

Guns n Roses.

Queen.

And Linkin Park, twice.

Of course, none of these hold a candle to the most viewed YouTube clip ever, boasting nearly 7.4 billion views.

Yuck.

Anyways, congrats to to the dudes in System of a Down, a truly impressive feat. They dropped a couple of new songs last month, their first in fifteen years.

But don’t hold your breath for a new full album from the dudes.