LOOK: That Predator Prequel? It Was Filmed In Our Backyard!

That new Predator movie? Apparently it’s really good. Like, 92% on Rotten Tomatoes kinda good.

It’s called ‘Prey”, it’s a prequel to the 1987 Schwarzenegger action classic, and the subsequent sequels. Oh, and there’s a cool Alberta connection here!

If you haven’t seen ‘Prey’ yet, it’s exceptional. Starring the incredible @AmberMidthunder and shot mostly on the Stoney Nakoda Nation. Crazy good. @stoneynation 📸- 20th Century Studios. pic.twitter.com/qcWYmtKCZa — 𝔾𝕣𝕒𝕖𝕞𝕖 ℝ𝕖𝕒𝕡𝕖𝕣 (@ReapersPlace) August 9, 2022

More, from The Calgary Herald:

Before filming began on the big-budget action movie Prey in June 2021, actress Michelle Thrush went to the Calgary production office and got a first look at some of her young co-stars. She was there to get a COVID test. But there was a large group of Indigenous performers on hand, mostly young males, who would become integral to the production of Prey. Led by Amber Midthunder and Dakota Beavers, who play heroine Naru and her brother Taabe in the film, respectively, the largely Indigenous cast would go through intense training before cameras started to roll on the Stoney Nakoda Nation west of Calgary. “They were in there training on bows,” says Thrush. “All these young Indigenous men with long hair who were in their early 20s, late teens. I loved it so much. They just worked really hard, all of them together. It was pretty amazing seeing that happen.”

‘Prey’ is now streaming on Disney+.