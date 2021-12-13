LOOK: The 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year Is...Electric?

This year’s MotorTrend Truck of the Year is…probably not what you’re thinking.

Have a look at the Rivian R1T:

More, from CTV:

Some brand new car companies are hitting huge home runs with groundbreaking new vehicles, according to the staff at MotorTrend.

The Rivian R1T has just been awarded the 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year Award just a month after the Lucid Air won the Car of the Year award.

In each case, it was the first time any automaker has won the award with its first vehicle. Tesla won Car of the Year in 2013 with the Tesla Model S, another electric vehicle from a startup automaker, but that was Tesla's second model, after the original Tesla Roadster.



MotorTrend, which started as a print magazine in 1949, now also operates cable and streaming video channels and boasts of being the world's largest automotive media company. Its annual "Of the Year" awards, which date back to the magazine's founding, are sought after by auto manufacturers and, when won, are touted in ads.

The Rivian R1T is also the first truck not made by one of the traditional Detroit's Big Three automakers to win the award since 2008.