LOOK: The Bar Where Robots Make Your Drink!

Just got back from vacation, and one of the highlights from the trip to Europe was a stop at Karlovy Lazne, a five level nightclub in Prague, Czechia. Each floor was a different theme, including an Ice Bar, and Oldies level, and a floor dedicated strictly to hip-hop and R&B.

Oh, and one floor staffed by robots.

It was pretty bizarre. And it’s actually been around for a few years, according to Reuters.

Two years after becoming the first to try a robot DJ, the five-story Karlovy Lazne Music Club has gone a step further with the launch of a robotic bartender to mix up cocktails, after its manager was inspired by seeing one in Las Vegas. While the electric DJ keeps the music going on the first floor, thirsty clubbers can use touchscreen terminals to order from among 16 mixed drinks. The bartender - two robotic pincher arms, modeled after those used in car factories - stands on a small stage in a corner of the room, below a mass of liquor bottles, and can churn out 80 drinks an hour.

What a time to be alive.