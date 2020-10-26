LOOK: The Calgary Mansion Goes Up For Auction Next Month, And It's WILD!

Ok, who wants to go splits on a mansion? And by “splits”, I mean one of two things. But, we’ll get to that in a few minutes. First, some backstory.

The mansion in question is called Terre Blanche, near as I can tell. It’s in Springbank, where many of Calgary’s fanciest digs are located. And yes, it’s got a hefty price tag. But before we get to the dollars, let’s have a gander at the place, shall we?

10 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a NBA half basketball court, a movie theatre, a wine cellar, a cigar room, an elevator, a library, the list of wild perks goes on.

Commanding breathtaking, panoramic Rocky Mountain views perched on nearly three acres reached via a private road and 10 minutes to an airport, Terre Blanche represents the ultimate in luxurious estate living. The estate is an architectural masterpiece with interiors designed and furnished by legendary New York born designer, Arthur Fishman. Blending the finest European craftsmanship with the pinnacle of custom amenities such as a half-court basketball gym (also suitable for badminton and volleyball) a spectacular large oval custom paneled library flanked by two offices, a reading/cigar study with fireplace and a Four Seasons inspired guest and in-law suites housed in separate wings. This home lends itself to both family, multigenerational living or as a corporate retreat with all levels easily serviced by an elevator. Entertaining is a must. Enjoy sunset cocktails in your soaring Great Room with its mountain-facing wall of windows. An enormous, spectacular kitchen with limestone fireplace and sitting area can accommodate several chefs at once. There is also a fully-enclosed outdoor kitchen with heated floors to keep your toes warm all year which opens to a double sided outdoor wood fireplace with built-in surround seating perfect for toasting those evening marshmallows beneath the dancing Northern Lights. In the words of the iconic Arthur Fishman, “This estate is very unique, a one of a kind property in Western Canada–the landscaping is magnificent!”

So, let’s say this thing goes for $10,000,000. If 26 of us can come up with $385,000 each, we’d each get this thing for two weeks per year.

Or, if you’re rich and reading this, just buy it and let me come hang out, ok?