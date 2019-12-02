LOOK: The Edmonton Oil Kings' Teddy Bear Toss Jerseys Are REALLY Bad.

Man, when searching for content for this blog, I typically try to seek out really interesting content. Stuff that’ll evoke questions. Granted, it’s rarely hard hitting, but still. I like the kind of blog goodness that starts conversations, or makes for great water cooler/coffee break fodder. But I only have one question in/about today’s Dude News.

WHY?

Here are the @EdmOilKings Teddy Bear Toss game jerseys for this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/y5FDlSU2xu — Reid Wilkins (@ReidWilkins) December 2, 2019

Maybe it’s just that the Calgary Hitmen do it so well, and did it so well last weekend.

That time again ❣️❣️@WHLHitmen Teddy Bear Toss today. It was always great watching @FreeDaWilly in a Hitmen jersey ❣️❣️❣️Let’s set a new record fans pic.twitter.com/yKCsw5k1ov — Lonnie Krahn (@lonniekrahn) December 1, 2019

It’s not too late to just wear your regular jerseys this coming weekend, Edmonton. From what I can see, they don’t even do a special jersey in Hershey, where the teddy bear toss is a bigger deal than anywhere else.

All ribbing aside, Teddy Bear Toss Night really is one of the coolest things that hockey does, and it happens all over the world. You can trace the origin of it to Kamloops, BC, actually, and (bad tarps or not!) you hope these kinds of promotions are always a thing, because kids are the biggest winners.