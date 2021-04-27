LOOK: The Face of A Viral Meme Just Cashed In, By Turning It Into A Meme

That’s one of the more viral memes of the last decade or so. And it just made a 21 year old girl pretty rich.

Her name is Zoe Roth, she’s 21 years old, and for years has received no financial benefit from being “Disaster Girl”. That changed this week, as they turned the original image into an NFT. More, from Market Watch.

Roth, now 21, is a senior at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. She told the Raleigh News & Observer that someone emailed her recently suggesting that she try to take control of her image by selling it as an NFT, with a potential profit of six figures. At first she thought, “There’s no way,” she told the paper. But she and her dad did their research, including chatting with other viral meme subjects like “Overly Attached Girlfriend” Laina Morris and gawky school picture subject “Bad Luck Brian,” aka Kyle Craven. And they hired a lawyer and a manager to help them handle the logistics of uploading the file and “minting” the NFT. (A refresher: a non-fungible token is a certificate of ownership for a digital asset that is unique and are not meant to serve as a means of exchange.) Long story short, they listed the “Disaster Girl” token on April 16 for a 24-hour auction. Roth expected it to sell for 100 Ether, which is a cryptocurrency recorded on the blockchain Ethereum that equals about $2,200 per unit, on average. By the time the auction was over, a user named @3fmusic had purchased the token for 180 Ether — worth about $430,000 at the time, and valued at more than $470,000 as of presstime. (It should be noted that Ether’s value is volatile and can fluctuate by the minute.) Roth and her dad didn’t just bank big bucks on the original sale of their token. By minting the NFT, they have also coded it so that anytime the NFT is bought, they receive 10% of the sale.

In case you’re not familiar, NFT stands for “non-fungible token”, and all kinds of big names are getting in on the action, including Matt Tkachuk, Zion Williamson, The Weeknd, and Clown from Slipknot. More HERE.