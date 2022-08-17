LOOK: The Foo Fighters Announce More Guests, & How

We're now only a couple of weeks away from a month of somber celebrations for rock fans.

The Foo Fighters just shared a few more details about how you can watch the London tribute show for Taylor Hawkins, if you weren't one of the lucky ones able to land a seat in Wembley Stadium.

How to watch live from @wembleystadium pic.twitter.com/ZoEINOg78A — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 17, 2022

And, some more big names added, to both the London and LA shows, including Travis Barker and Lars Ulrich. Wow.

Read all the info at https://t.co/y2rJaVhr8R pic.twitter.com/kEgHcukv8n — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 17, 2022

As sad as the circumstances obviously are, it should be a pretty incredible spectacle September 3rd in London, and the 27th in Los Angeles.