LOOK: The Foo Fighters Announce More Guests, & How

FaXKYciVUAI1Af2

We're now only a couple of weeks away from a month of somber celebrations for rock fans.

The Foo Fighters just shared a few more details about how you can watch the London tribute show for Taylor Hawkins, if you weren't one of the lucky ones able to land a seat in Wembley Stadium.

 

And, some more big names added, to both the London and LA shows, including Travis Barker and Lars Ulrich. Wow. 

As sad as the circumstances obviously are, it should be a pretty incredible spectacle September 3rd in London, and the 27th in Los Angeles.  

