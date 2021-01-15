LOOK: The Foo Fighters Are Getting Into The Booze Game, With Their Own Sake!

Well would you look who was on Kimmel last night! Dave Grohl (who turned 52 yesterday!) and the Foo Fighters, promoting a new album that's now less than one month.

They played their latest, a new song that dropped yesterday.

And another new one, too.

And, as if a birthday, Kimmel, and new songs weren't enough, how about getting into the booze game, too?

Foo Fighters sake!

More on the sake HERE.

'Medicine At Midnight' drops on February 5th.