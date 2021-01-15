iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

LOOK: The Foo Fighters Are Getting Into The Booze Game, With Their Own Sake!

maxresdefault

Well would you look who was on Kimmel last night! Dave Grohl (who turned 52 yesterday!) and the Foo Fighters, promoting a new album that's now less than one month. 

They played their latest, a new song that dropped yesterday. 

And another new one, too. 

And, as if a birthday, Kimmel, and new songs weren't enough, how about getting into the booze game, too?

Foo Fighters sake!

More on the sake HERE

'Medicine At Midnight' drops on February 5th

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!