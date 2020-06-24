iHeartRadio

LOOK: The Food Mashup You Didn't Know You Needed...Kraft Dinner Bites At Burger King?!

Usually, decadent, over-the-top fast food items are a decidely American thing. But now, Canada's getting in on the action. 

It all started on Monday, when Kraft Dinner's Twitter account tweeted out something odd. 

Shortly thereafter, they decided to give us some more details.  

Not sure how to feel about this collab, so if you can offer any insight into how it actually tastes, it'd be greatly appreciated. 

Six of them, for $2.79. Do yourself a favour, and skip reading the nutritional stats.  

