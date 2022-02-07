LOOK: The Hitmen's 'Every Child Matters' Jerseys Are Here, And They're AWESOME.

The new Calgary Hitmen jerseys are slick, and in support of a great cause…and conversation.

Last week, the team unveiled a very cool collaboration with Siksika Health Services.

More looks at the Every Child Matters game jersey! Siksika Health Services and the Hitmen unveiled the the uniform last Thursday at the 'Dome, and the response has been incredible. Learn more about the design and the meaning behind the game here ➡️ https://t.co/Qlb8tVmNmb pic.twitter.com/9n8lP21ozO

But they don’t just look great. There’s some great work going along with this. More, from the Hitmen website.

The Process

So how do you capture such an important theme into a uniform? In this case, the spirit and intent was realized by a partnership of local Indigenous artists: Richard Running Rabbit, Siksika Recreation & Parks Lead and his friend, Jacob Alexis.

“It’s totally different working with a First Nations graphic artist because you don’t have to explain the concept,” Running Rabbit explained.

Now there are many concepts that went into this – many – according to Siksika Health Services’ CEO, Dr. Tyler White, who initiated the process and asked Richard to start putting concepts together. White says this took some time, as Richard was so deep into research he had come back to White with “12 mockups”. These were eventually whittled down to a select few.

“Richard came to me with some archived material of Blackfoot quillwork as a reference piece,” Alexis says. From there it was a step-by-step process bringing the idea to life. “I researched old tipi art in the style of the area.”

The Artist

The area itself is one that Alexis is familiar with. Jacob Alexis is from the Alexis Nakoda Sioux Nation in Treaty 6 territory, but he grew up in the Treaty 7 area. “When I was younger, I used to watch Brent Dodginghorse, so I grew up a Hitmen fan,” he says. This, paired with a life on and around the powwow trail, he was really able to bring the “Every Child Matters” and Blackfoot art to life on the jersey. He likens this to a special experience, “Basically for me it’s like when you see dancers coming in for [a powwow] grand entry: the style, the boldness. Everything is placed just so.”

On the jersey and process itself, Alexis expressed both feeling a sense of gratitude and honor from Siksika and the Calgary Hitmen, “I really appreciate the opportunity to be a part of this kind of stuff. I’m thankful to the Siksika community for allowing me to be a part of this.”

The Impact

The Every Child Matters game is part of a much larger movement of the same name, and is a recognition and commitment to action to ensure that all children know and experience their precious significance, including those who may have been lost (but never forgotten) while at Residential Schools in Canada, along with the adult survivors and their love ones who may still be healing from this experience.

It is hard to look at the full game uniform and not feel excitement about what the partnership between Siksika Health Services and The Calgary Hitmen has become. “I’m so proud of the jersey and what the game has turned into, all aspects, I always say it’s more than just a hockey game,” beams Siksika Health CEO, Dr. Tyler White.

Together, the partners in this hockey game and initiative are working to address stereotypes and racism by advancing inclusion in our communities through the promotion of Indigenous culture, language and history, and promote healthy lifestyles for all youth by highlighting the benefits of participation in sport.

Co-creator of the jersey, Richard Running Rabbit also expressed his excitement and hope for the jersey. “I think when the Hitmen wear this jersey, they’ll really make an impact,” he says.

“The concept for this game is ‘Every Child Matters’ and Jacob really captured that.”