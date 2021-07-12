LOOK: The Jackass Crew Announce The Title of Their Fourth Movie, & Join Shark Week!

They’re baaaaaack.

We’re back! A bit older and a lot grayer, but definitely not the wiser. Catch the #JackassForever trailer debut online Tuesday, July 20, follow our new Instagram account, and we’ll see y’all on Oct 22. https://t.co/i8TqOcnzyW pic.twitter.com/Fr6BcMOQ0w — jackass (@jackassworld) July 11, 2021

Jackass Forever will be in theatres October 22nd. On their shiny new Instagram page, they laid out five stunts you can look forward to.

As far as the cast goes, you’ll have a lot of familiar faces, a couple of notable absences, and some new members of the crew, too. More from Digital Spy:

Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason 'Wee Man' Acuña, Chris Pontius, David England, Ehren McGhehey and Preston Lacy are just some of the main players involved, while guest cameos will include skateboarding icon Tony Hawk, UFC's reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and 'Raab Himself’. One person who isn't involved in the project is Bam Margera, who was due to appear in the fourth movie before things changed earlier this year. Back in May, Knoxville responded to Margera's absence, telling GQ: "We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs."

Johnny Knoxville was on Kimmel the other night to shed some more light, and reveal that we’ll get our first trailer next week.

Oh, and a few of the dudes joined Shark Week, wear a shark took a nibble out of one of the new cast members.