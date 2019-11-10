LOOK: The New York Rangers Take Practice To The ODR At Central Park!
ODR season is nearly upon us, and I can’t be the only one who’s psyched to lace up and rip around various bodies of water for the next few months. You know who else is ready for the outdoor rink(s)? The New York Rangers.
So much so, they held an outdoor practice in Central Park this weekend.
Finally starting to feel like winter outside.— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 8, 2019
See you at Lasker Rink tomorrow for a little 🏒?
We ready. pic.twitter.com/M1oDxWFApz— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 9, 2019
Outdoor practice >>> pic.twitter.com/nISFwVYkOO— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 9, 2019
But it gets even cooler. They took the subway to get there!
Locals. pic.twitter.com/BAzRJ0DJhy— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 9, 2019
And the whole just looked cool as hell, and hopefully the Flames have seen this and are making plans to put players on the C-Train and have a practice at Olympic Plaza or something.
Hockey players are the best. pic.twitter.com/AvpJH1xtON— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 9, 2019
Home Run Derby. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/HlkPilQoaI— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 9, 2019
Well done, NYR. If you want a bit more, here’s the Instagram story version, through the eyes of Ryan Strome.
Instagram Stories only last 24 hours, but lucky for us, this takeover by @strome18 will last forever. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UQpIPbAtlj— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 10, 2019
CONTESTS
-
$100,000 Name That SoundName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
-
Bill Nye TicketsListen to CJAY Mornings with Jesse & JD all week to win tickets!