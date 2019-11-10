iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

LOOK: The New York Rangers Take Practice To The ODR At Central Park!

EI8fOEjWkAAXlsH

ODR season is nearly upon us, and I can’t be the only one who’s psyched to lace up and rip around various bodies of water for the next few months. You know who else is ready for the outdoor rink(s)? The New York Rangers. 

So much so, they held an outdoor practice in Central Park this weekend. 

But it gets even cooler. They took the subway to get there! 

And the whole just looked cool as hell, and hopefully the Flames have seen this and are making plans to put players on the C-Train and have a practice at Olympic Plaza or something.  

Well done, NYR. If you want a bit more, here’s the Instagram story version, through the eyes of Ryan Strome. 

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!