LOOK: The NHL's New Reverse Retro Jerseys Are Here!

Em9Ib3JUcAE-EPu

Yesterday morning, the NHL rolled out their new Reverse Retro jerseys, a new line of tarps for the 2021 season, from Adidas. And there’s a lot to unpack here, you guys.

 

 

Let’s start with Alberta’s teams. The Flames and Oilers both went in pretty interesting directions.

 

 

And now, some of the best. The Avs, Wild, Devils, Kings, and Hurricanes all absolutely killed it.

 

 

And now, the bad, and the downright ugly. What were you thinking, Anaheim, Nashville, New York, Winnipeg, and Detroit?

 

 

A full rundown of the new jerseys from BarDown, HERE

But seriously, where the hell was the love for the classic Waves jersey made famous by Gordon Bombay?

