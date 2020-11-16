LOOK: The NHL's New Reverse Retro Jerseys Are Here!
Yesterday morning, the NHL rolled out their new Reverse Retro jerseys, a new line of tarps for the 2021 season, from Adidas. And there’s a lot to unpack here, you guys.
Your Colors. Your Retros. Remixed.— adidas Hockey (@adidashockey) November 16, 2020
The adidas #ReverseRetro jersey available 12/1. pic.twitter.com/3M2c1u2fjQ
Let’s start with Alberta’s teams. The Flames and Oilers both went in pretty interesting directions.
🔥 Blasty is back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zKCrYu695O— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 16, 2020
Brewed with #OilCountry passion.— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 16, 2020
Introducing the #Oilers adidas #ReverseRetro jersey.
Hitting the ice in 2021. pic.twitter.com/5xQcOj8OyS
And now, some of the best. The Avs, Wild, Devils, Kings, and Hurricanes all absolutely killed it.
Our past, our present, remixed for Avs Faithful.— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 16, 2020
Introducing the Colorado Avalanche adidas #ReverseRetro jersey. Hitting the ice in 2021.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/zNgLmLDowQ
Crafted for the State of Hockey.— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) November 16, 2020
Introducing the #mnwild adidas #ReverseRetro jersey.
Hitting the ice in 2021. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C2hasPuw7h
It IS easy being green. https://t.co/6ka0toRk5k pic.twitter.com/6owpqbuoNK— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 16, 2020
Forum Blue and Gold reigns again. Introducing the LA Kings adidas #ReverseRetro jersey.— LA Kings (@LAKings) November 16, 2020
Hitting the ice in 2021. pic.twitter.com/uamn5faXQC
Cue up Brass Bonanza. Introducing the #Canes adidas #ReverseRetro jersey. Hitting the ice in 2021 pic.twitter.com/IjoVzdsqn2— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 16, 2020
And now, the bad, and the downright ugly. What were you thinking, Anaheim, Nashville, New York, Winnipeg, and Detroit?
Crafted for Smashville.— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) November 16, 2020
Introducing the @PredsNHL adidas #ReverseRetro jersey. Hitting the ice in 2021. pic.twitter.com/6cjQW56KkD
Built on a Dynasty.— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 16, 2020
Introducing the #Isles adidas #ReverseRetro jersey. Hitting the ice in 2021. pic.twitter.com/ZhDGxbagwu
Fly in formation. Introducing the @anaheimducks adidas #ReverseRetro jersey. Hitting the ice in 2021. pic.twitter.com/w3jC7AqoEi— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 16, 2020
A throw back to 1979 honouring the Jets first year in the league.— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 16, 2020
This remixed design features an iconic light blue plane crest and bold “Winnipeg” lettering. #ReverseRetro pic.twitter.com/MWbyzybFHf
#ReverseRetro x #LGRW pic.twitter.com/jEUDjqbSsP— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 16, 2020
A full rundown of the new jerseys from BarDown, HERE.
But seriously, where the hell was the love for the classic Waves jersey made famous by Gordon Bombay?
Pretty disappointing to see that @MNWild didn't make this their #ReverseRetro jersey. pic.twitter.com/h29FZ4UwLG— JD 🥃 (@JDfromCJAY) November 16, 2020
