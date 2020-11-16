LOOK: The NHL's New Reverse Retro Jerseys Are Here!

Yesterday morning, the NHL rolled out their new Reverse Retro jerseys, a new line of tarps for the 2021 season, from Adidas. And there’s a lot to unpack here, you guys.

Your Colors. Your Retros. Remixed.



The adidas #ReverseRetro jersey available 12/1. pic.twitter.com/3M2c1u2fjQ — adidas Hockey (@adidashockey) November 16, 2020

Let’s start with Alberta’s teams. The Flames and Oilers both went in pretty interesting directions.

🔥 Blasty is back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zKCrYu695O — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 16, 2020

And now, some of the best. The Avs, Wild, Devils, Kings, and Hurricanes all absolutely killed it.

Our past, our present, remixed for Avs Faithful.



Introducing the Colorado Avalanche adidas #ReverseRetro jersey. Hitting the ice in 2021.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/zNgLmLDowQ — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 16, 2020

Crafted for the State of Hockey.



Introducing the #mnwild adidas #ReverseRetro jersey.



Hitting the ice in 2021. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C2hasPuw7h — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) November 16, 2020

Forum Blue and Gold reigns again. Introducing the LA Kings adidas #ReverseRetro jersey.



Hitting the ice in 2021. pic.twitter.com/uamn5faXQC — LA Kings (@LAKings) November 16, 2020

Cue up Brass Bonanza. Introducing the #Canes adidas #ReverseRetro jersey. Hitting the ice in 2021 pic.twitter.com/IjoVzdsqn2 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 16, 2020

And now, the bad, and the downright ugly. What were you thinking, Anaheim, Nashville, New York, Winnipeg, and Detroit?

Crafted for Smashville.



Introducing the @PredsNHL adidas #ReverseRetro jersey. Hitting the ice in 2021. pic.twitter.com/6cjQW56KkD — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) November 16, 2020

Built on a Dynasty.



Introducing the #Isles adidas #ReverseRetro jersey. Hitting the ice in 2021. pic.twitter.com/ZhDGxbagwu — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 16, 2020

Fly in formation. Introducing the @anaheimducks adidas #ReverseRetro jersey. Hitting the ice in 2021. pic.twitter.com/w3jC7AqoEi — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 16, 2020

A throw back to 1979 honouring the Jets first year in the league.



This remixed design features an iconic light blue plane crest and bold “Winnipeg” lettering. #ReverseRetro pic.twitter.com/MWbyzybFHf — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 16, 2020

A full rundown of the new jerseys from BarDown, HERE.

But seriously, where the hell was the love for the classic Waves jersey made famous by Gordon Bombay?