LOOK: The Simpsons Did It Again, Predicting A Weird Illness...And Murder Hornets?!

The whole “The Simpsons predicted it!” narrative can get a little bit tired, and be a bit of a reach at times, admittedly. But this…is something. Yesterday, the Internet stumbled across a 1993 episode of the show, titled, ‘Marge In Chains’. In it, Springfield is gripped by a strange illness…but that’s not the most 2020 thing about it. 

 

 

In case you’re not familiar, we’re talking about “murder hornets”, which are apparently a new layer to what’s already been the most bizarre year any of us can remember.

Here’s a bit longer of a clip, where someone attempts to eat one of said bees. 

“Weirdest. Year. Ever.” - Comic Book Guy, probably. 

