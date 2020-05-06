LOOK: The Simpsons Did It Again, Predicting A Weird Illness...And Murder Hornets?!

The whole “The Simpsons predicted it!” narrative can get a little bit tired, and be a bit of a reach at times, admittedly. But this…is something. Yesterday, the Internet stumbled across a 1993 episode of the show, titled, ‘Marge In Chains’. In it, Springfield is gripped by a strange illness…but that’s not the most 2020 thing about it.

Shit the simpsons really did predict 2020 pic.twitter.com/dadM5jvLrB — Eddie D’ohgrou (@didgeridougrou) May 6, 2020

In case you’re not familiar, we’re talking about “murder hornets”, which are apparently a new layer to what’s already been the most bizarre year any of us can remember.

Here’s a bit longer of a clip, where someone attempts to eat one of said bees.

“Weirdest. Year. Ever.” - Comic Book Guy, probably.

