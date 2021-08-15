iHeartRadio

LOOK: The Stanley Cup Shows Up At A Calgary Minor Hockey Tournament

nathan-mclean-twitter

Biiiiig weekend for Lord Stanley’s Cup. As the Tampa Bay Lightning continue to celebrate going back-to-back with Stanley, it made its way to the Bell Centre in Montreal, and became a poutine receptacle elsewhere in Quebec.

 

 

Last weekend, the Cup was here in Calgary, making its way onto the ice at a minor hockey tournament taking place at the rink Brayden Point grew up playing in.

 

 

Apparently there was a hell of an afterparty at Black Swan Ale House in the SE, too. Stanley's done some boozing, and taken some damage, when Pat Maroon almost broke the damn thing earlier this summer.

 

 

It’s not easy being the hardest trophy to win in professional sports.

