LOOK: The Stanley Cup Shows Up At A Calgary Minor Hockey Tournament

Biiiiig weekend for Lord Stanley’s Cup. As the Tampa Bay Lightning continue to celebrate going back-to-back with Stanley, it made its way to the Bell Centre in Montreal, and became a poutine receptacle elsewhere in Quebec.

Alex Killorn with the ultimate troll at the Bell Center! #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/iKjoAcx1Kz — Back2BackStanleyCupChamps (@Stephers2807) August 13, 2021

Last weekend, the Cup was here in Calgary, making its way onto the ice at a minor hockey tournament taking place at the rink Brayden Point grew up playing in.

This was such an epic moment. 14-15 yr olds playing in a tournament and Brayden Point shows up to share the cup with them. I believe rink 3 at Cardel Rex centre was where he played. It was so classy of him to share this moment with the kids. pic.twitter.com/NaR67hLhfL — Nathan McLean (@nathanmclean0) August 8, 2021

Apparently there was a hell of an afterparty at Black Swan Ale House in the SE, too. Stanley's done some boozing, and taken some damage, when Pat Maroon almost broke the damn thing earlier this summer.

Here’s a picture from @BoltsJolts of the sustained damage to the Stanley Cup….yikes! It is going back to Montreal for repairs and the #GoBolts celebration will be rescheduled. pic.twitter.com/OajUXKad8E — Hockey Hound ™️ (@HockeyHoundShow) July 13, 2021

It’s not easy being the hardest trophy to win in professional sports.