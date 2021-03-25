iHeartRadio

LOOK: The TigerLady Self-Defence Claw Is One Badass Tool To Protect Yourself

maxresdefault

Jesse was telling me yesterday on the show about how he and his fiancé have been discussing some of the ugly, scary news stories of late, involving attacks on women. One of the things they/we discussed? How we can help, as men, who generally doesn’t have to deal with this. And, what steps women can/might take, to defend themselves in situations like these.

We don’t have all of the answers, but we’re ready & willing to listen, and learn. One of the text messages we got in after the conversation suggested we look into the TigerLady self defence tool.

So, we did.

Pretty cool. More on the TigerLady Self-Defence Claw HERE.

Another suggestion we got? Martial arts.

There’s also a local jiu-jitsu instructor offering free self-defence classes for Calgary women. 

Like I said, we don’t have all of the answers. But, there’s definitely more we can be doing as men, to help protect the fairer sex. Hopefully, we can all be more like New England Patriot Justin Herron on Wednesday.

