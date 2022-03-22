LOOK: The World's Largest Hummer Is Here, And Completely Unnecessary.

Gas prices got you down? I mean, it could be worse. You could be driving the world’s largest Hummer.

Rainbow Sheikh’s Colossal Hummer H1 “X3” is Three Times Bigger Than A Regular Hummer 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/8SmMHoMtrI — Michael (@JaMtoka) March 20, 2022

Although, the dude who drives it? He’s got the money to cover the fuel bills, I feel like I can pretty safely assume.

At 6 meters high, the #Hummer looks more like a house than a car. Incredible! — KAWA News (@Kawa_Media) March 17, 2022

More, from Muscle Cars & Trucks:

The monster Hummer dimensions are a staggering 21.6 feet tall, 46 feet long, and 19 feet wide, which is three times bigger than the factory H1 it takes after and significantly larger than the biggest Hummer EV on the market which sits at 6.5 feet tall, 18 feet long, and 7.25 feet wide. The Hummer H1 X3 is powered by four diesel engines and has a multilevel interior that is currently unfinished but does include a kitchen and bathroom. The owner of the massive Hummer is none other than Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan also known as the Rainbow Sheikh. He’s a billionaire in the UAE. This isn’t the first massive vehicle for the Rainbow Sheikh, he also owns the world’s biggest Dodge Power Wagon as seen in Jeremy Clarkson’s Top Gear episode from way back.

If you don’t follow Rainbow Sheikh on Instagram, it’s wild. And, have a look at this car pyramid he built, with around 200 high end cars in it.

What a life.