LOOK: There's A Lawn Mowing Simulator Game Coming To Xbox This Summer!

I’m not a Dad, but man, I know how exciting this must be for any fathers reading today’s blog.

Dads, if you’ve been waiting for the video game industry to make you a lawn mowing game, your wait is officially over, thanks to ‘Lawn Mowing Simulator’, from Skyhook Games.

Thank you all for your feedback and support during our demo period and beyond 💚



Read more on our demo feedback and changes below. If you are wondering “When is the launch day?!”, stay tuned for news on this next week! 👀



🌱 https://t.co/hbKWp6OIPc pic.twitter.com/AT7Eq0cnWs — Wishlist Lawn Mowing Simulator 🌱 Skyhook Games (@SkyhookGames) July 7, 2021

Yes, really:

Whoever says, “#Xbox has no games”, hasn’t yet been blessed by @SkyhookGames Lawn Mowing Simulator on the @Xbox Series X|S. I *dare* you to hop on a Toro and aim for perfection. pic.twitter.com/cYGqHcSYC9 — John 🎮 (@Dare2094) June 20, 2021

"𝒲𝒽𝒶𝓉 𝒾𝒻 𝐼 𝓈𝓌𝒾𝓉𝒸𝒽𝑒𝒹 𝓂𝓎 𝒸𝒶𝓇𝑒𝑒𝓇 𝓅𝒶𝓉𝒽 𝒻𝓇𝑜𝓂 𝓋𝒾𝒹𝑒𝑜 𝓉𝑜 𝓁𝒶𝓃𝒹𝓈𝒸𝒶𝓅𝒾𝓃𝑔?" - My brain on Lawn Mowing Simulator😆



📺- https://t.co/pYzVApSF4H pic.twitter.com/0aCScrpIIa — DeVante Chisolm (@devantechisolm) June 18, 2021

Je me suis dit qu’on était dimanche et que c’était le moment parfait pour tester la démo de Lawn Mowing Simulator parmi les 40 démos #Xbox disponibles jusqu’à demain. Et bien, je n’ai pas été déçue (et j’ai le bruit de la tondeuse dans les oreilles depuis !) @SkyhookGames pic.twitter.com/rF0GOAn3NA — Melinda Davan-Soulas (@Melinda_DS) June 20, 2021

More, from Xbox.

In Lawn Mowing Simulator you’ll complete a variety of contracts across career mode, free mode or challenge mode for an authentic experience as you take your mowing to further heights with several attachments from stripe rollers, mulching kits, grass collectors, recyclers, flail decks and more. You’ll be able to play with real world licensed mowers from Toro, SCAG and STIGA as they’ve been painstakingly re-created in-game, each with their own challenges, attachments, and upgrades to explore. Build your own lawncare business from the ground up by acquiring and upgrading your headquarters, hiring employees, purchasing advertising, and balancing the books as you grow and expand your business. Lawn Mowing Simulator is headed to Xbox Series X|S in Summer 2021.

