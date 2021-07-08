iHeartRadio

LOOK: There's A Lawn Mowing Simulator Game Coming To Xbox This Summer!

Xbox / Skyhook Games / https://twitter.com/SkyhookGames

I’m not a Dad, but man, I know how exciting this must be for any fathers reading today’s blog.

Dads, if you’ve been waiting for the video game industry to make you a lawn mowing game, your wait is officially over, thanks to ‘Lawn Mowing Simulator’, from Skyhook Games.

 

 

Yes, really: 

 

 

More, from Xbox.

In Lawn Mowing Simulator you’ll complete a variety of contracts across career mode, free mode or challenge mode for an authentic experience as you take your mowing to further heights with several attachments from stripe rollers, mulching kits, grass collectors, recyclers, flail decks and more.

You’ll be able to play with real world licensed mowers from Toro, SCAG and STIGA as they’ve been painstakingly re-created in-game, each with their own challenges, attachments, and upgrades to explore.

Build your own lawncare business from the ground up by acquiring and upgrading your headquarters, hiring employees, purchasing advertising, and balancing the books as you grow and expand your business.

Lawn Mowing Simulator is headed to Xbox Series X|S in Summer 2021.

