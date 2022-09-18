LOOK: There's More Metallica Whiskey Coming, With Eight Songs Used In The Distilling Process
More Metallica whiskey, anyone?
More, from Everett Post:
As with previous editions of Blackened Whiskey, Blackened x Wes Henderson was made using “Black Noise,” a method that involves playing Metallica songs during the distilling process. Apparently, the low-frequency sound waves of the band’s music helps “shape the flavor” of the whiskey.
Blackened x Wes Henderson will be available this fall. As part of the launch, $50,000 will be donated to the Team Rubicon disaster response organization.
According to the website, the band used eight songs in the whiskey making process this time around:
Keep your eyes on their website for more details about when this’ll be available.