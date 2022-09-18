iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram
929292
Sms*

LOOK: There's More Metallica Whiskey Coming, With Eight Songs Used In The Distilling Process

Screen Shot 2022-09-18 at 9.17.29 AM

More Metallica whiskey, anyone?

More, from Everett Post:

As with previous editions of Blackened Whiskey, Blackened x Wes Henderson was made using “Black Noise,” a method that involves playing Metallica songs during the distilling process. Apparently, the low-frequency sound waves of the band’s music helps “shape the flavor” of the whiskey.

Blackened x Wes Henderson will be available this fall. As part of the launch, $50,000 will be donated to the Team Rubicon disaster response organization. 

 According to the website, the band used eight songs in the whiskey making process this time around:

Keep your eyes on their website for more details about when this’ll be available.

via GIPHY

12

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!